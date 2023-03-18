Guwahati: Youth dies under mysterious circumstances at rehab facility

Guwahati, March 18: A youth, who was admitted to the Nirmaan Rehabilitation facility at Panjabari area in Guwahati, was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

As per sources, the youth identified as Akshay Kumar Bora from Mangaldoi was admitted at the rehab facility on February 11 by his family members.

According to family members of the youth, when they contacted the rehab facility to ask about the well-being of Bora, they were informed that he was fine. However, today they were informed that he died by suicide.

Meanwhile, the family members of the youth are speculative about Bora’s death and they claimed that the youth was tortured and murdered by the people of the centre.