Guwahati: Youth dies in road mishap; family alleges murder

Guwahati, Nov 13: Amid the Diwali festivities in the city, a shocking incident unfolded in Guwahati, where a youth reportedly died after meeting with an accident.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Sunny Sarma, went out of his house with his friend at 3 am on his motorcycle, bearing registration number AS01 DG 5390, however, after a few minutes, he met with an accident near the Assam Secretariat and died on the spot. The deceased was a resident of Zoo Road Tiniali.

Meanwhile, his family members have alleged that he was murdered by some miscreants, stating that the injuries found on his body did not look like that of an accident.

While speaking to media personnel, one of his family members said, “We are not ignorant that we cannot identify the difference between injuries sustained after an accident. The injuries on his body displayed some holes, indicating that he was stabbed by a sharp weapon.”

However, the police have sent the body for post mortem examination and the exact cause of his death will be revealed thereafter.