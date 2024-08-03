Guwahati: Youth dies after being hit by trailer truck; Driver held

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Aug 3: In a tragic incident, a pedestrian lost his life after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Guwahati’s Six Mile area on Saturday morning.
According to sources, the youth was out on a morning walk when an unidentified vehicle hit him, claiming his life on the spot.
The deceased was later identified as Sujit Roy, a resident of Jharkhand, and was employed at a telecom service.
Meanwhile, the police uncovered that the vehicle involved in the tragic mishap was a trailer truck, bearing the registration number NL02 AE 8966. The police detained the driver of the truck in connection with the accident.
Next Story