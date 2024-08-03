86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Guwahati: Youth dies after being hit by trailer truck; Driver held

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Youth dies after being hit by trailer truck; Driver held
X

Representational Image 

Guwahati, Aug 3: In a tragic incident, a pedestrian lost his life after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Guwahati’s Six Mile area on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the youth was out on a morning walk when an unidentified vehicle hit him, claiming his life on the spot.

The deceased was later identified as Sujit Roy, a resident of Jharkhand, and was employed at a telecom service.

Meanwhile, the police uncovered that the vehicle involved in the tragic mishap was a trailer truck, bearing the registration number NL02 AE 8966. The police detained the driver of the truck in connection with the accident.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick