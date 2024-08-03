Guwahati: Youth dies after being hit by trailer truck; Driver held

Guwahati, Aug 3: In a tragic incident, a pedestrian lost his life after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Guwahati’s Six Mile area on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the youth was out on a morning walk when an unidentified vehicle hit him, claiming his life on the spot.

The deceased was later identified as Sujit Roy, a resident of Jharkhand, and was employed at a telecom service.

Meanwhile, the police uncovered that the vehicle involved in the tragic mishap was a trailer truck, bearing the registration number NL02 AE 8966. The police detained the driver of the truck in connection with the accident.