Guwahati: Youth brutally attacked during Bihu programme in Maligaon

Guwahati, April 16: Amidst the Bihu celebration in the state, a horrific incident took place in Guwahati where a group of youth got into a fight during a Bihu programme and a youth was killed during the commotion with a sharp object.

The incident took place in Maligaon on Saturday night where another youth identified as Simanta Talukdar sustained serious injuries.

Over the incident, Gaushala police arrested one accused identified as Rahul Baishya while the search operation to arrest another accused from the gang is underway.