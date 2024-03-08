Guwahati: Women’s Day celebrated at Apollo Excelcare Hospital

Guwahati, March 8: On account of International Women’s Day, Apollo Excelcare Hospital organised an in-house program to celebrate the occasion. The event saw the attendance of the medical fraternity, members of the administration and management, and the general workforce, including nursing staff, technicians, etc. The special guests for the event were Divija Rajkhowa (Director, Assam Tribune Digital Pvt Ltd & Communications Manager at TI Automotives Pvt Ltd), Barsha Phukan (Managing Director, JettWings Institute of Aviation & Hospitality), and celebrated radio jockey and host ‘RJ Mandy’.

The hospital management lauded the achievers for their stellar achievements and felicitated them. The guests opened up about their struggles, journey and a peek into their personal and professional lives. Important issues like ‘growth with inclusion’, mental health and well being and importance of education for women's empowerment were discussed. RJ Mandy said, “I salute the spirit of our women. Not only do women hold special significance in the workplace but also in society, as they play a crucial role in shaping a society," reflecting on her journey as a voice of change.

Divija Rajkhowa talked about her legacy, which not only empowers her but also fuels her passion and propels her to set new benchmarks and break stereotypes. She spoke about her experience transitioning from a practicing advocate at the Supreme Court of India to effectively navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 crisis. The audience applauded her resilience and entrepreneurial spirit for seizing the opportunity midst the pandemic by spearheading the launch of The Assam Tribune's digital platform in the dynamic media landscape, which swiftly propelled the venture to new heights.

Barsha Phukan, who is also a celebrated fashion designer and goes by the label ‘Vasundhara’ spoke about the strength of a woman to be able to switch effortlessly between roles. She reiterated the fact that, despite being a mother, with effective time management, she was able to discharge all her duties efficiently and also take out some time for herself to recharge and recoup. She also revealed to the audience that she draws a lot of inspiration from nature for her designs.

The guests were given a facility tour and briefed about Apollo’s flagship program on preventive healthcare ‘Apollo ProHealth’, a personalised health plan curated specially according to a patient’s needs with the help of AI and a personal physician (health mentor). The importance of a shift in mindset from curative to preventive healthcare was also discussed at the forum.

Dr. Seema Konwar (Medical Superintendent) congratulated the guests and thanked them for their presence. She said, ‘These women are shining examples of modern day women and must continue to inspire others to chase their dreams’.