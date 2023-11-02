Guwahati: Woman narrowly evades immolation attempt by her in-laws

Guwahati, Nov 2: A shocking incident came to light in Guwahati city, Assam, where a woman was allegedly doused in kerosene by her in-laws in an attempt to set her on fire, but fortunately managed to escape from them.

The terrifying incident took place in Guwahati’s Bagharbari area in Puberun Path.

According to reports, the mother-in-law was accused of stealing the woman’s gold ring, which led to a heated confrontation.

Later, the woman, after managing to escape from their clutches, reached Satgaon Police Station, where she narrated her traumatic experience.

It may be mentioned that the woman’s husband, identified as Hirak Jyoti Pathak, was also involved in this horrific act.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the in-laws and the husband regarding the incident.

Further investigation is underway.