Guwahati: Woman loses Rs 26,000 to pickpockets on city bus

Guwahati, May 22: Robbery incidents are on the rise again as a woman lost Rs. 26,000 to pickpockets who stole her bag full of cash while she was travelling on a city bus in broad daylight on Tuesday.

According to sources, the woman, identified as Suneshwari Kalita, was travelling in a city bus when her bag was stolen.

Suneshwari was carrying the money to purchase medicines for his son, who had recently sustained severe injuries in a road accident.

It is learned that the woman is employed at the Guwahati Commissionerate of Police office.

Meanwhile, the woman lodged a complaint regarding the matter at Panbazar Police Station.