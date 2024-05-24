Guwahati woman leaves husband after clearing civil service exam

Guwahati, May 24: A shocking incident has come to light where a woman who cracked the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) exam left her husband on the pretext of training.

As per sources, the wife left her residence with gold worth Rs 3.50 lakh, including Rs 2 lakh in cash.



Apart from cash and jewellery, the woman also took away other valuable items.



According to information received, the woman and her husband, Rekib Ahmed, met for the first time while studying at Gauhati University in 2011–12.



Since college days, Rekib has been bearing all her expenses, and he also bore the cost of APSC coaching.



The victim’s wife was working at a leading APSC coaching institute in Guwahati’s Chandmari locality, and she kept her husband’s identity secret at her workplace.



Rekib had questioned his wife several times about his identity being kept secret at her workplace, but on the contrary, his wife allegedly threatened him that she would die by suicide.



Finding no other way, the victim lodged a complaint at Chandmari police station.

