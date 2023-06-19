85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Woman jumps into Brahmaputra from ferry boat, rescued

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, June 19: In what seems to be a deliberate attempt to commit suicide, a woman jumped into the Brahmaputra River from a ferry boat in Guwahati on Monday morning.

The incident took place when the ferry was coming towards Guwahati from North Guwahati.

The co-passengers began to panic and scream for aid, pleading for someone to save the woman. A ferry crew member swung into action and bravely dove into the river. The woman was later rescued by the crew member.

