Guwahati: Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances; lover arrested

Guwahati, Mar 15: In a sensational incident, a woman’s dead body was found under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Christian Basti locality.



As per sources, the woman was in a live-in relationship with her partner, Bisu Dev Koch, at an apartment in Christian Basti.



It may be mentioned that Bisu Dev is already married and also has a child in Morigaon.



According to information received, Bisu was being repeatedly pressured by Trishna for marriage and he was not ready to tie the knot.



It has also come to light that Trishna was not fully aware of Bisu’s married life. After learning about his married life, a fight broke out between them.



Meanwhile, police registered a case against Bisu and arrested him and further investigation has been initiated.

