Guwahati woman drugged and raped by her friend seeks justice

Guwahati, Mar 23: A shocking incident of rape has come to the fore in Guwahati city, where the victim was allegedly drugged and raped by her friend at a lodge.

The victim said that she was invited to a birthday party of the accused, Parvez Ansari, on January 4, 2022, where she was allegedly served a soft drink laced with drugs that made her unconscious. She woke up next morning inside a room of the lodge and returned home.

“I kept asking him if something happened between us but he repeatedly denied it. Later, when I missed my periods in February, I asked him again about the night, and then he told me that he drugged and forcefully had intercourse with me. He said that he did this because I refused to convert my religion,” she claimed.

“On March 8, 2022, an ultrasound report came, and the doctor said I was two months pregnant. When I received the report, I contacted him and said I would lodge a complaint at the police station, however, his parents assured me that they would get us married and accept me and the child. But slowly, they began to stop picking up my calls or responding to my messages saying that they had been busy. In this way, seven months passed away and his father said that they would not accept me because I refused to convert,” she claimed.

“I had to deliver the baby because it was too late for abortion, however, I went into depression for all the things that happened to me. But now that I am alright, I have decided to fight for myself and seek justice,” she added.

The victim alleged that initially the police station refused to file any complaint, however, the commissioner intervened, and a formal FIR was lodged at the All Women Police Station in Guwahati.



