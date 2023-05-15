Guwahati: Woman dies under mysterious circumstances at Zoo Road

Guwahati, May 15: A woman, identified as Nisharani Kalita, died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday in Guwahati. Although she was taken to the hospital, she was declared dead.

As per sources Nisharani, who hails from Mirza, was married to one Diganta Das of Bhaskar Nagar of Zoo Road area on February 20, 2022. However, her family members suspect that she was killed for dowry by her in-laws.

They further accused Nisharani’s in-laws of mentally torturing her and demanding dowry for a long time.

On Sunday evening, Nisharani’s husband called her family members and said that she was admitted to KGMT Hospital in the city due to abdominal pain, but according to doctors, the woman died at home, said sources.

Meanwhile, Geetanagar police have arrested her husband Diganta Das and her body has been sent to GMCH for post-mortem examination.