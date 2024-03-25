Guwahati: Woman dies in hit-and-run incident on national highway

Guwahati, Mar 25: In a tragic incident, a fatal hit-and-run incident claimed the life of an unidentified woman who was attempting to cross the bustling National Highway 37 near Lalung Gaon in Guwahati on Sunday night.

According to reports, the incident took place when the deceased was attempting to cross the highway and an oncoming vehicle hit her. She succumbed to her injuries on the spot. The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the driver after hitting the woman fled the scene.

After receiving information of the accident, the Garchuk Police swiftly responded to the scene and launched an investigation to trace the vehicle involved in the incident.