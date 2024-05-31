Guwahati woman critically injured by stalker

Guwahati, May 31: A terrifying incident occurred in Guwahati where a youth attempted to kill a young woman with a knife on Thursday.

The incident unfolded in Guwahati‘s Beltola Survey area at an apartment.



As per sources, the victim works at B Borooah Cancer Institute, and the victim’s colleague alleged that a person identified as Amit Bhowmick attempted to kill her with a sharp weapon.



The victim received grievous injuries during the altercation, has been rushed to a private hospital, and is currently undergoing treatment.



It may be mentioned that two days ago, the victim lodged a complaint at Dispur Police Station against the accused as he was stalking her.



Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

