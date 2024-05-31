86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Guwahati woman critically injured by stalker

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati woman critically injured by stalker
X

Guwahati, May 31: A terrifying incident occurred in Guwahati where a youth attempted to kill a young woman with a knife on Thursday.

The incident unfolded in Guwahati‘s Beltola Survey area at an apartment.

As per sources, the victim works at B Borooah Cancer Institute, and the victim’s colleague alleged that a person identified as Amit Bhowmick attempted to kill her with a sharp weapon.

The victim received grievous injuries during the altercation, has been rushed to a private hospital, and is currently undergoing treatment.

It may be mentioned that two days ago, the victim lodged a complaint at Dispur Police Station against the accused as he was stalking her.

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick