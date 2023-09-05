Guwahati: Woman cop goes missing in Brahmaputra River

Guwahati, Sep 5: In a shocking incident a woman cop of Paltan Bazar police station went missing on Tuesday after being deployed at Silsako eviction in Guwahati.

According to reports, it is suspected that the missing police constable, identified as Gayatri Hazarika, died by suicide by jumping off from the Saraighat Bridge as her mobile phone along with her sandals and glasses have been recovered from the bridge in Guwahati.

It is to be mentioned that the police constable, before she was deployed in Silsako eviction, requested the authorities to not send her to the site but the top officials without paying attention to her request deployed her at the site.

Meanwhile police have started an operation in the Brahmaputra River to recover the body.