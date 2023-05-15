85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Woman charred to death in Bamunimaidam

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Woman charred to death in Bamunimaidam
Guwahati, May 15: In a tragic incident, a woman was allegedly charred to death in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Alaka Sharma (56) who was a resident of Jyotinagar in Bamunimaidam.

Reportedly, the deceased used to burn garbage in a 5ft pit everyday at 5 am. This morning too she followed her routine and went to dump the garbage when her phone accidently fell into the pit.

While attempting to pick her phone, the woman fell into the burning pit and lost her life.

Meanwhile, Chandmari police reached the site and recovered the body of the woman and sent it to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem reports.

The Assam Tribune


