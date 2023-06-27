Guwahati: Woman arrested for duping people, foreign currencies recovered from her possession

Guwahati, June 27: The Guwahati Police on Tuesday arrested one Jaya Das who was accused of duping people on the pretext of assisting people in getting their paper work done.

While speaking to media, DCP Surjeet Singh Paneshwar said that Jaya used to seek huge amount of money from people on the pretext of helping them. Recently, she took Rs 1.20 crore from a man while promising him to get a licence for a liquor shop. However, after receiving the money she was was nowhere to be found.

A complaint was registered against her following which she was arrested by the Bhangagarh Police. The police conducted a raid at Jaya’s house and recovered foreign currencies from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Iran.

An investigation is underway to nab other members of Jaya’s gang.