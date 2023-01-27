84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati: Woman allegedly abducted, gang raped by 10 youths

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Jan 27: In a horrific incident, a woman was allegedly abducted, raped and dumped in Guwahati’s Basistha area.

As per sources, the woman was raped by 10 youths, who abducted her while she was riding a bicycle in her village called Hatibandha in Goreshwar. The woman was given intoxicating tablets and she was later dumped on the streets of Indira Nagar in Basistha, Guwahati.

Along with the help of the locals, the woman was later rescued by the Basistha Police.


