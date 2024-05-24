Guwahati: Widow accuses private hospital of removing husband’s pacemaker

Guwahati, May 24: A shocking incident unfolded in Guwahati after a widow accused a private hospital of removing a pacemaker from her husband’s body before or after his death.

According to sources, the woman, identified as Hussainara Begum, lodged an FIR at Jalukbari Police Station, alleging that medical practitioners at Swagat Hospital removed the pacemaker from her husband’s body before or after his death.

In the FIR, she stated, “My husband was admitted to the ICU at Swagat Hospital on February 1, 2024, when the doctors suggested a pacemaker due to heart blockage.”

“He was again admitted to the ICU in the same hospital on March 23, after his health deteriorated. Unfortunately, my husband breathed his last on April 9,” she said.

Talking to the reporters, Begum said, “I found fresh stitches and blood spilling out from the chest area of my husband’s body after his death. Upon inquiry, I learned that the doctors removed the pacemaker from his body without my permission. When I tried to talk to the doctors, they asked if they could compensate me.”

