Guwahati: Violence erupts over language dispute, 3 held

Guwahati, Jul 16: In a shocking incident, a heated dispute took place at ABC Point in Guwahati regarding the use of the Assamese language during the wee hours of Sunday.

The incident occurred after five allegedly intoxicated young individuals went to have dinner at a night food hotel in a four-wheeler vehicle.

The situation took a hostile turn when the Hindi-speaking youths allegedly attacked the hotel staff because they were conversing in Assamese.

While witnessing the assault on the hotel staff the public stepped in to prevent further harm. However, the confrontation escalated as the five individuals engaged in a physical fight with the public.

Meanwhile, on receiving information the Bhangagarh police reached the spot and arrested three of the five youths while the remaining two escaped the situation.