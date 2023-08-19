85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Vigilant sleuths arrest government official for taking bribe

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Vigilant sleuths arrest government official for taking bribe
Guwahati, Aug 19: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team arrested a government official on bribery charges in Assam's Kamrup Metro on Saturday.

The arrested person has been identified as Achyut Das posted as Lot Mandal at the office of the Circle Officer, Guwahati Revenue Circle, Guwahati, Kamrup (Metro).

The vigilance cell claimed that Das was apprehended in the presence of independent witnesses immediately after he accepted Rs.5,000/- as part of demanded bribe from the complainant in the name of processing Mutation works of the complainant.



The Assam Tribune


Similar Posts
