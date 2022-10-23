Guwahati vet stabbed to death with 'car keys'

Guwahati, Oct 23: In a shocking incident, a veterinary doctor was stabbed to death with car keys in Guwahati at around 10 pm on Saturday.

The incident took place near Pratiksha Hospital at a restaurant called 77. The deceased has been identified as Khanjit Medhi.

As per sources, Medhi who also happens to be a businessman was murdered with car keys when he along with the owner of the restaurant and a friend was sitting at the restaurant.

One Subhash Basumatary was arrested by Dispur police for his alleged involvement in the murder.

According to a complaint, Subhash Basumatary's mother Usha Basumatary, who was working in the restaurant, was supposed to get Rs 4,000. The owner had an argument with Subhash when he demanded the money.

As per preliminary investigation, the argument turned into a brawl, when Medhi stepped in to stop the fight, however, he fall prey to the incident and was killed. A police investigation has also revealed that Subhash was a drug addict.

Initially, Medhi was rushed to Pratiksha hospital, he was later taken to GNRC hospital where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, Medhi's family members made explosive allegations over the entire incident and accused his friends behind the murder. The Police have started an investigation.