Guwahati: Vehicle plunges into pit after losing control

Guwahati, Sept 10: A vehicle plunged into a roadside pit in Geetanagar, Guwahati on Sunday.

As per sources, the pit was dug up on the roadside near Geeta Mandir area for the installation of a gas pipeline.

The vehicle bearing registration number AS 01EP 8700 fell into the pit after the driver lost control of the car. Although the vehicle was heavily damaged no one was injured in the incident.

The vehicle was on its way to Geetanagar from Zoo Road.