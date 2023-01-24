Guwahati: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri flags off carbon cruise

Guwahati, Jan 24: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, Hardeep S. Puri inaugurated the demo-run of Inland Water Vessel powered by Methanol blended Diesel (MD15) ahead of the India Energy Week 2023 (IEW 2023) which is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from February 6 to 8, 2023.



Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labor and Employment, Government of India, also attended the event as well.

Notably, The 50-seater motor launch marine vessel known as the "SB Gangadhar" was used for the boat cruise. The two diesel engines made by Ruston are installed in the nautical craft (each engine of 105 hp) while MD-15 (HSD mixed with 15% methanol) will be used to power the boat.





A mighty new initiative on Mahabahu Brahmaputra.

In a unique step towards developing alternative sources of clean energy, very happy to flag off & ride on an inland water vessel using Methanol Blended Diesel MD15 with my colleague @Rameswar_Teli Ji in Guwahati today. #IEW2023 pic.twitter.com/f3Mvo4b5br — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 24, 2023



