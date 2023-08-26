Guwahati: Unidentified dead body recovered in Maligaon

Guwahati, Aug 26: An unidentified dead body of a man was recovered in Maligaon area of Guwahati on Saturday morning.

As per sources, the dead body was found near a market at Maligaon rail gate.

The reason behind the death and the identity of the deceased is not known yet.

Meanwhile, city police reached the spot upon receiving information and took the body for post-mortem

Further investigation is underway.