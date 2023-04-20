85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Guwahati: Unidentified dead body recovered in Hatigaon

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Unidentified dead body recovered in Hatigaon
X

Representational Image | PTI image

  • whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • koo

Guwahati, Apr 20: An unidentified dead body was recovered in Hatigaon area of Guwahati on Thursday morning.

The dead body was recovered from a drain at Golden path, Bye lane no 3 in Hatigaon.

Although the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained but Hatigaon police reached the spot and started an investigation.

It may be mentioned that earlier on Wednesday, Guwahati river police also recovered two dead bodies from Brahmaputra River in Jalukbari area of the city.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Guwahati: Unidentified dead body recovered in Hatigaon

Guwahati, Apr 20: An unidentified dead body was recovered in Hatigaon area of Guwahati on Thursday morning.

The dead body was recovered from a drain at Golden path, Bye lane no 3 in Hatigaon.

Although the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained but Hatigaon police reached the spot and started an investigation.

It may be mentioned that earlier on Wednesday, Guwahati river police also recovered two dead bodies from Brahmaputra River in Jalukbari area of the city.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X