Guwahati: Unidentified dead body recovered in Hatigaon

Guwahati, Apr 20: An unidentified dead body was recovered in Hatigaon area of Guwahati on Thursday morning.

The dead body was recovered from a drain at Golden path, Bye lane no 3 in Hatigaon.

Although the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained but Hatigaon police reached the spot and started an investigation.

It may be mentioned that earlier on Wednesday, Guwahati river police also recovered two dead bodies from Brahmaputra River in Jalukbari area of the city.