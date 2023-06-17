85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Unidentified dead body recovered at railway station

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Unidentified dead body recovered at railway station
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Guwahati, Jun 17: An unidentified dead body of a man was recovered at Guwahati railway station on Saturday morning.

The body was discovered under the stairs at platform no 2.

The identity of the deceased man is not known yet and the cause of the man’s death is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway.

