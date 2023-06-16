85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Unidentified dead body found in Pandu area

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Unidentified dead body found in Pandu area
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Guwahati, Jun 16: An unidentified dead body of a man was found on Brahmaputra River in Guwahati’s Pandu area on Friday.

According to reports locals spotted the dead body and immediately and informed the authorities.

On receiving information police reached the spot and took the body for post mortem.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


