Guwahati: Unidentified dead body found in Pandu area

Guwahati, Jun 16: An unidentified dead body of a man was found on Brahmaputra River in Guwahati’s Pandu area on Friday.
According to reports locals spotted the dead body and immediately and informed the authorities.
On receiving information police reached the spot and took the body for post mortem.
The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.
