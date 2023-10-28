Guwahati: Unidentified body stuffed inside sack recovered in Chandmari

Guwahati, Oct 28: In a shocking incident, an unidentified dead body stuffed inside a sack was recovered in Guwahati’s Chandmari area on Saturday.

As per sources, the sack with blood stains was found adjacent to a drain near the Assam Engineering Institute. The local people suspect it to be a murder case.

After the blood-stained sack was found lying abandoned in the area, local people informed the police. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, another dead body was found in an autorickshaw in the Uzanbazar area of the city. The deceased was identified as Roopam Das and he was a resident of Kharguli.

As per reports, Roopam was battling with drug addiction and recently came home during Durga Puja. Meanwhile, the family members suspect that it may be a murder case.