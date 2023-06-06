Guwahati: Two youths go missing in Brahmaputra river

Guwahati, Jun 6: In a tragic incident, two youths while bathing in the River Brahmaputra on Tuesday afternoon went missing.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Guwahati in Chandrapur area.

The missing youths have been identified as Rahul Chetry and Vibarmi Lalu who hailed from Shillong, Meghalaya.

Reportedly, the duo arrived in Guwahati with six of their friends and visited Chandrapur on Tuesday.

After being unable to locate the duo their friends informed the authorities about the incident who later reached the spot and took a stock of the situation.

Search operations are underway.