Guwahati

Guwahati: Two women die after being hit by train in Chandrapur

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Two women die after being hit by train in Chandrapur
Guwahati, Aug 22: In a terrifying incident two women were ran over by a speeding train in Chandrapur area of Guwahati following which they lost their lives.

The deceased women have been identified as Hamida Khatun and Jabada Khatun.

As per reports, after being hit by the train, both the women received grievous injury and were immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Unfortunately, the duo succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

X