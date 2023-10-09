Guwahati: Two threaten woman with pistol, snatch gold chain

Guwahati, Oct 9: Two miscreants robbed a woman of her gold chain in Guwahati’s Rajgarh area on Monday. The event took place when the woman was on her morning walk when the miscreants allegedly snatched the chain at gunpoint from her.



While speaking to the media, the woman identified as Momita Bora, who is a Gauhati High Court lawyer, said that while she went for a morning walk, she noticed one youth observing her. He was later joined by another one, who came on a motorbike.

As described by Bora, the youths were well-dressed, and hence the idea of them being chain snatchers did not cross her mind.

As Bora was about to enter her house, both the youths suddenly appeared before her and tried to snatch the chain. Although Bora resisted, the youths threatened her with a pistol and later escaped with the chain.