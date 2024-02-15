86 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Two students go missing amid Saraswati Puja festivities

Guwahati, Feb 15: Amid the Saraswati Puja festivities, an unfortunate incident unfolded in Guwahati as two school students reportedly went missing on Wednesday.

The missing students have been identified as Madhusmita Baishya and Bandita Bhowmick. They were Class VII students of Panchadeep Jatiya Vidyalaya in the Noonmati area.

According to initial information, the girls returned home after attending the puja celebrations at their school, however, they again left their home later. Following this, they did not return back so far.

