Guwahati: Two more arrested in Ranjit Bora murder case

Guwahati, Feb 5: The Guwahati police on Sunday arrested two people in connection with the murder case of Ranjit Bora.

Ranjit Bora, who is associated with the local company Purabi Dairy, was shot dead in broad day light on November 21 by two bike borne assailants.

Following the death of Bora an investigation was initiated and several arrests were made. The Guwahati Police also announced Rs 2 lakh reward for information that can lead to the arrest of the murderers of Bora.

As per sources, a Special Investigation Team(SIT) was formed following which the arrests were made. More details awaited.