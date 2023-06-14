Guwahati: Two minors suspected to be trafficked abused in Noonmati

Guwahati, June 14: Shortly after a doctor couple was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing children who they claimed were adopted by them, another gruesome incident of child abuse came to the fore, where a veterinary doctor was accused of abusing two minors in Guwahati’s Noonmati area.

Child Activist Miguel Das Queah while speaking to media informed that a vet Dr Raja Das and his wife bought two children around two years ago. While one was around 9-years-old, the other one was 12-years-old. The elder child was from Roing in Arunachal Pradesh.

Miguel informed that the two children were often subjected to physical and mental torture by the doctor couple. Unable to bear the torture, the two fled from the doctor's house on Saturday.

However, the ordeal does not end here, after they escaped from the clutches of the doctor they were also exploited by outsiders. Miguel said that the elder child was forcibly raped by an ice cream dealer and a couple of old men.

According to doctors, injury marks have been found on the elder child’s genitals. In the past too, the child was sexually assaulted at the house of a man in Doomdooma, Assam, where the child was working as a domestic help.

Miguel further expressed the possibility of a nexus following which the children were being trafficked and employed as domestic help.