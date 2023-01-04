Guwahati: Two involved in chain snatching cases arrested

Guwahati, Jan 4: Amid the rising cases of chain snatching, the Guwahati Police arrested two chain snatchers, who allegedly used to threaten women at gun point.

The incidents of chain snatching are on the rise in the city. As the chain-snatchers are targeting women, there is panic amongst the women folks. Several chain snatching offenses were registered during the last few months. Meanwhile, the Paltan Bazar Police have succeeded in detecting two criminals involved in chain snatching cases.

As per sources, the snatchers used toy pistol to threaten the women while committing the crime. The accused identified as Rajiv Ali and Raju were arrested from Lachit Nagar area in Guwahati after a checking was conducted by the police. A toy pistol was also recovered from their possession.