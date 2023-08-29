Guwahati: Two fake note smugglers arrested in Lokhra

Guwahati, Aug 29: In a successful joint operation conducted by the Guwahati police along with a Special Operations Group team arrested two fake note smugglers and seized around Rs. 10 lakh Fake Indian Currency Note.

The operation was conducted in Guwahati’s Lokhra area where 20 bundles of fake Rs 500 notes were seized from the smugglers.

Meanwhile, the fake note smugglers have been identified as Sariful Islam and Sajadul Islam who had come from Gohaikalni in Lakhimpur’s Bihpuria.

The duo were staying at a lodge in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area.

Furthermore, police also seized mobile phones as well as 10 SIM cards each from the arrested duo.