Guwahati: Two child lifters held at GMCH

Guwahati, July 28: Guwahati police arrested two women for allegedly being involved in child-lifting from Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday.
The accused women have been identified as Pramila Deka and Bijita Das.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered under relevant sections against the alleged child-lifters.
