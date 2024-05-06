Guwahati transgenders yearn for respect, dignity in public places

Guwahati, May 6: They are eyed with disgust, judged by clothes, discriminated against in public places, and their voices are unheard. Yes, I am talking about the transgender community, which still yearns for respect, dignity, and equality among others even after a decade since the landmark judgement by the Supreme Court of India in 2014.

In 2014, the Supreme Court made a landmark judgement recognising them as ‘third gender’ for the purpose of “safeguarding their rights under Part III of the Constitution,” i.e., Fundamental Rights, further granting them the right to enrol their names in voters’ lists as TG.

Following the Supreme Court’s order, the Central Government enacted the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, and the provisions of the act came into effect on January 10, 2020.

As Assam is set to enter the final phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the transgender community has raised issues of the discrimination faced, though less than in previous years, in public spaces.

As The Assam Tribune reached out to a few of the transgenders, they spoke of the discrimination faced due to their clothing, their get-up, and the way they talk, as most of them lacked formal education.

“In certain public spaces, I have witnessed people’s expressions change when transgenders visit them for some help or queries. I have heard them say, ‘Oh, these Hijras are here again’ with a disgusted look. However, these comments are only limited to a few members of the community. The ones who wear low-quality sarees, begging for money on public transportation, railways, streets, etc., often have to come through these comments whenever they try to seek help,” one transgender person said.

When asked about what they expect from the government to do in this regard, she said, “The terms like Hijra, Kinnar, and ‘Half ladies’ are learned from homes because several parents disregard the need to sensitise their children to respect others irrespective of their sexual identity, as per the welfare measures dotted down by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment under the ‘Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020’ on September 25, 2020. If the government proposes to make it mandatory to teach and sensitise children right from the school level about the community and how wrong it is to tease and bully the ones who prefer to live femininely, I feel there will be a wave of change and our community will be able to live with our heads held high.”

According to the welfare measures, education, social security, and health of transgender persons implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the appropriate government shall “provide for sensitization of institutions and establishments under their purview.” These included the following:

• Sensitisation of teachers and faculty in schools and colleges, changes in the educational curriculum to foster respect for equality and gender diversity

• Sensitization of healthcare professionals

• Sensitization programmes in workplaces

• Sensitization programmes for complaints officers

Despite these measures, the community still faces discrimination and bears comments from people, though it has lessened to a great extent due to awareness, who prejudice them for their sexual identity.

“It is quite difficult to secure a job, and when a few members of our community manage to secure a job at a private firm or in a government office, they have to bear their comments and their look of disgust, owing to which some of them decide to leave the organisation,” the transgender said.

“Several transgenders are forced to beg for money on the streets to survive. In this election, we want a competent government that works for the welfare of the people, including our community. No one wishes to beg in the streets or to encounter weird stares. If the government takes up measures to provide employment and ensure that no one is ill-treated within the confines of the workplace, we will be able to lead a life with dignity and respect,” she added.

Meanwhile, another transgender asserted that change needs time, and the state government led by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is working enough to uplift the community.

She said, “Expectations are never-ending, but that doesn’t mean that whatever we expect from the government will be granted immediately. Any change in society takes time and consideration. Earlier, we used to be discriminated against for our sexual identity, however, now, due to awareness, it has reduced to some extent. There’s a separate wing for transgender people at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The state government led by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is making efforts to uplift our community unlike other states, and we are hopeful that one day we will be free from discrimination.”

According to data from the United Nations (UN), 28,314 voters enrolled themselves as third gender during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in India.

Prior to the verdict, the community used to register themselves under the ‘other’ category after the Election Commission of India issued instructions in 2009.

In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in 2024, several transgender people are going to cast their votes with the TG identity for the third time in general elections, while a few others will vote under the TG identity for the first time.

Although several measures and directives have been laid out in the Act, only some of them have been followed by the government. Only a few educational institutions and public places have gender-neutral washrooms, and some of the forms still have the ‘others’ category instead of the ‘Third Gender’. The transgender community is hopeful for a wave of change that will allow them to lead their lives with dignity and respect.