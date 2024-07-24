Guwahati: Train runs over woman in Guwahati; no trace of ambulance for 1 hour

Guwahati, July 24: In a shocking incident, a woman sustained critical injuries after being run over by a train behind GST Bhavan at Kedar Road in Guwahati on Wednesday afternoon.

According to initial information, one of the legs of the woman was severed while another leg was severely damaged in the incident.



It is alleged that the locals contacted the police and called several ambulance services to rescue the woman, however, no ambulances were available for almost an hour.



The woman's condition is currently serious and she has been rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

“We tried to call several ambulance services but they hung up saying all ambulances are busy at the moment. We also contacted the police, and after one hour one constable came to the spot who took a picture and left. After continuous efforts of the locals, one ambulance came and took the injured woman to the hospital,” a witness alleged.