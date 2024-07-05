Guwahati: Traffic restrictions imposed due to artificial flood at Rajgarh Road

Guwahati, July 5: In response to an artificial flood that occurred due to incessant rains at Rajgarh Road, Guwahati, authorities have restricted vehicle entry from Bhangagarh bridge towards Bihutoli.

The Guwahati Police have implemented diversions at various points along GS Road to manage the situation and ensure public safety.

The restriction will remain in place until the water level subsides. The Guwahati Police have requested citizens to cooperate and follow the new traffic arrangements to minimise inconvenience and ensure safety.

“Due to artificial flood at Rajgarh Road, entry of vehicles is restricted from Bhangagarh under bridge towards Bihutoli. Diversions are given at different places at GS Road. Once water level subsides, normal traffic movement will be allowed. Citizens are requested to cooperate,” the Guwahati Police wrote on X.



