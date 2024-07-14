Guwahati: Traffic regulations laid out for flyover construction at Cycle Factory junction

Guwahati, July 14: The proposed foundation work for the Cycle Factory flyover, spanning from Birubari Tiniali to Bishnupur Junction, is set to commence on July 15, 2024.

In view of the construction, several changes to traffic routes and regulations will be implemented to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow.

The following change of routes and traffic regulations will have to be implemented:

1. No goods-carrying vehicles/commercial vehicles and slow moving vehicles will be allowed to ply from either side, i.e., from Cycle factory point to Bishnupur Tiniali and from Bishnupur Tiniali to Cycle factory point, till the completion of this proposed construction.

2. The stretch between the Cycle factory point to Bishnupur Tiniali will be One-Way.

3. The vehicles coming from Lalganesh/Cycle factory will be diverted at the Cycle factory point towards Bishnupur Road.

4. The vehicles coming from Arya Nagar/Birubari Tiniali will only be allowed to ply from Birubari Tinali towards Cycle factory Point.

According to a notification, the public is advised to adhere to the new traffic regulations and follow the directives of traffic authorities to ensure a safe and efficient transit experience during the construction period.





