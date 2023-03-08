84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Traffic police conducts breathalyzer test to avoid drink and drive cases

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Traffic police conducts breathalyzer test to avoid drink and drive cases
AT Photo

Guwahati, March 8: A massive breathalyzer test has been conducted on Wednesday in the city on the occasion of holi.

The test is conducted to avoid drink and drive cases. Car and bike drivers are being tested with a breathalyzer.

Traffic police raided different parts of the Guwahati city to avoid such cases. Furthermore, every police station in the city will conduct this operation.

