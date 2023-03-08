Guwahati: Traffic police conducts breathalyzer test to avoid drink and drive cases

Guwahati: Traffic police conducts breathalyzer test to avoid drink and drive casesBy The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, March 8: A massive breathalyzer test has been conducted on Wednesday in the city on the occasion of holi.
The test is conducted to avoid drink and drive cases. Car and bike drivers are being tested with a breathalyzer.
Traffic police raided different parts of the Guwahati city to avoid such cases. Furthermore, every police station in the city will conduct this operation.
Guwahati, March 8: A massive breathalyzer test has been conducted on Wednesday in the city on the occasion of holi.
The test is conducted to avoid drink and drive cases. Car and bike drivers are being tested with a breathalyzer.
Traffic police raided different parts of the Guwahati city to avoid such cases. Furthermore, every police station in the city will conduct this operation.