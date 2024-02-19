Guwahati: Traffic measures initiated in MG Road for flyover construction work

Guwahati, Feb 19: The Public Works Department (PWD) has announced the temporary closure of a section of MG Road at Bhoothnath and Machkhowa due to the ongoing construction of the new flyover connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati over the Brahmaputra River. The construction work is expected to be completed by the end of this month, with a scheduled inauguration.

To facilitate the construction process, traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented on specific portions of the main road, potentially leading to congestion.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati Traffic Police issued a statement advising commuters to consider alternative routes during this period.































