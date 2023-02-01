Guwahati: Traffic Advisory issued due to A R Rahman concert and G20 Summit

Guwahati. Feb 1: To ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders etc., the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on the day of concert of A.R. Rahman to be held at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati on 1" February, 2023 and G-20 Summit on 2nd and 3rd February, 2023.

In a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Guwahati, following restrictions have been imposed on the movement of vehicles:

1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 9 AM to 11:30 PM on 1", 2nd & 3 February, 2023.

2. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on D.G. road, A.T. Road and M.G Road from 2 PM to 10.30 PM on 2nd February, 2023 and from 4 PM to 10.30 PM on 3 February, 2023.

3. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on AK Azad road and AK Dev road from 3 PM to 11:30 PM on 1" February, 2023.

4. A.K. Azad Road (Lakhra road) shall be one way from 3 PM to 11:30 PM on 1 February, 2023. The vehicles shall be allowed to ply from Cycle Factory side towards Lakhra Chariali The vehicles shall not be allowed to enter from Lakhra Chariali except Platinum' ticket holders, school buses and emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire tenders etc.

5. Barsapara Road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali shall be one way for vehicles with 'Platinum' ticket holders from 3 PM to 11.30 PM on 1 February, 2023. No other vehicles shall be allowed to enter from Barsapara Tiniali except local residents and emergency vehicles. There will be no entry of vehicles from Dhirenpara Tiniali towards Barsapara Stadium.

