Guwahati traffic advisory issued ahead of Post Malone concert on Dec 8

Guwahati, Dec 7: Ahead of American pop star Post Malone’s much-anticipated visit to Guwahati for his concert on December 8, the Guwahati Traffic Police on Sunday issued a detailed traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety across the city.

The concert will be held at the Khanapara Veterinary Field, where thousands of fans are expected to gather.

“The gate will open from 3:30 pm for the event. A comprehensive traffic management plan has been prepared. From 10 am on Monday, the movement of commercial goods vehicles and slow-moving vehicles will be restricted,” a police official said.

As per the advisory, traffic regulations from 10 am onwards will be enforced on several major stretches including GS Road from Sixmile Underbridge to Khanapara Rotary, the Sixmile Underbridge to Balughat Tripura Goli stretch via Jayanagar Chariali, Beltola Tiniali to Jayanagar Chariali, Jayanagar Chariali to the Assam Public Service Commission point, both sides of the service roads from Khanapara Rotary to Basistha Underbridge, and from Balughat, Tripura Road to Khanapara Rotary.

From 3 pm till the end of the concert, additional restrictions will be imposed from

• Prison Gate point near the Vivanta Hotel on GS Road to Koinadhara Point on NH-27

• From KV Khanapara to the APSC point

• On the service lane of NH-27 from Koinadhara Point to Khanapara Rotary on the Rohika side

Several stretches have also been declared no-parking zones. These include both sides of GS Road from Sixmile Underbridge to Khanapara Rotary, both sides from Sixmile Underbridge to Jayanagar Chariali, from Jayanagar Chariali to Tripura Goli at Balughat, from Jayanagar Chariali to the APSC point near the Science Museum.

The NH-27 and its service roads from Tripura Goli to Khanapara Rotary, both sides from Khanapara Rotary to Pinku Cutting near the KIA Service Centre, as well as both sides of NH-27 from Khanapara Rotary to Greenwood Resort and back are also declared no-parking zones.

Dedicated parking arrangements have been made for visitors arriving from GS Road, Sonapur and Jorabat, NH-27, Beltola, Jayanagar and Hatigaon. Separate parking spaces have also been earmarked for two-wheelers.

The police clarified that the restrictions will not affect the movement of essential and emergency vehicles such as fire tenders, ambulances, oxygen carriers, school buses, milk vans and local residents.

Commuters have also been advised to use the foot overbridge near the Vivanta Hotel for safely crossing GS Road and to follow the official social media handles of the Guwahati Traffic Police for real-time updates on traffic movement and parking availability.









