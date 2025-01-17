Guwahati to host first Asian Film Festival, GAFF 2025

Guwahati, Jan 17: The first edition of Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) 2025 will be held with a three-day-long schedule from February 7 to 9 on the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio premises here. The event is organized by Trending Now Media.

According to the organiser, the festival will feature a curated selection of around 20 films from across Asia, representing countries such as Iran, Nepal, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Azerbaijan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

"A special competitive section, exclusively for films from Northeast India, will recognize outstanding achievements in categories including Best Film, Best Direction, and Best Performance, celebrating creativity, technical excellence, and storytelling," a statement said.

The opening film of the festival is ‘In the Arms of the Tree’, an Iranian film directed by Babak Khajehpasha. The closing film of the festival will be My Melbourne by directors Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, Onir and Kabir Khan.

Addressing a press conference at Gauhati Press Club here today, honorary festival director of GAFF 2025 Monita Borgohain said, "It is the first Asian film festival to be held in the Northeast. Our aim is to promote the Asian films and give space to in- dependent filmmakers. GAFF 2025 is a landmark event for film enthusiasts, creators, and industry professionals, this three- day festival will showcase the best of Asian cinema while providing a platform for cultural exchange and creative dialogue."

Apart from film screening, the festival includes open air events, quiz competition, etc. The three-day event will also host engaging panel discussions and workshops led by renowned filmmakers and industry experts, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration. It will provide opportunities for filmmakers, actors, and enthusiasts to network and explore future creative projects.

"GAFF 2025 is all set to be a vibrant celebration of Asia's rich storytelling traditions. We are proud to present a thoughtfully curated lineup that promises to captivate audiences and inspire filmmakers. Every film has been carefully selected to offer a transformative cinematic journey, bridging cultures and sparking meaningful conversations," Borgohain said.

Urging the people of Guwahati to attend the festival, honorary programme director of the film festival Kishore Kumar Sarma said, "This is an excellent opportunity for the cine lovers to relish the finest cinematic masterpieces from across Asia. GAFF 2025 is set to bring the world to our door- step, allowing audiences to experience di- verse cultures, stories, and artistic expressions right here in the heart of Assam." Internationally acclaimed Sri Lankan film- maker Prasanna Vithanage will present in the event as the chief guest, along with film critic and festival advisor Srinivasa Santhanam, national award-winning film critic and filmmaker Utpal Borpujari, national award- winning filmmaker Manju Borah, and prominent film critic, music journalist, and editor Dalton Christopher.

"By celebrating the creativity and narratives of both established and emerging film- makers, the inaugural edition of Guwahati Asian Film Festival aims to become a cornerstone cultural event, fostering global appreciation for Asian cinema. For registration and more information about the festival, visit gaff.co.in," the organiser said in the statement.

Filmmaker Manju Borah and film critic and assistant editor of Dainik Asam Bitopan Borborah were also present in the press conference. Both of them explained in details about the importance of such film festival and urged the public to make it a grand success.