Guwahati to host Border-Gavaskar test vs Australia in Feb 2027

Guwahati, Mar 27: Guwahati is set to host its second Test match, marking another milestone for Assam’s growing stature in international cricket.

The BCCI has announced the schedule for Team India’s international home season 2026-27, with the city named as the venue for the third Test of the prestigious five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

The match will be played from February 11 to 15, 2027, making it only the second time that Guwahati will host a Test. The first was held from November 22 to 26, 2025 between India and South Africa, a historic occasion for the region.

In addition to the Test, Guwahati will also stage the second ODI of the West Indies tour of India on September 30, 2026.

The Assam Cricket Association said the allocation of a Test match once again underlines the confidence reposed in the city’s infrastructure and organisational capability.

Officials said hosting both an ODI and a Test in the same season reflects Guwahati’s emergence as a reliable venue for top-tier international fixtures.

The association also expressed gratitude to ICC chairman Jay Shah and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia for entrusting the city with the matches.

With the second Test now confirmed, Guwahati continues to consolidate its position as a key centre for international cricket in the Northeast, building on the success of its maiden Test in 2025.

Devajit Saikia said Guwahati has proved to be a successful host venue.

“I congratulate the Assam Cricket Association on securing its second Test match. Hosting a Border-Gavaskar Trophy fixture is a matter of great pride. Over the years, Guwahati has consistently proven its capability as a successful host of international sporting events,” Saikia told The Assam Tribune.

“I believe this is just the beginning. In the coming years, the city has the potential to emerge as one of the most sought-after sporting venues in the country.”

The season will comprise 22 international matches in 17 cities with the West Indies tour of India, starting on September 27, 2026.

The tour will feature a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series.





By

Sports Reporter