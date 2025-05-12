Guwahati to get 11 five-star hotels, including Marriotts, Taj: CM Sarma

Guwahati, May 12: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, revealed that 11 five-star hotels are set to come up in Guwahati, boosting the city’s hospitality and tourism sector.

The announcement follows a Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for two major Marriott hotels near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport.

Revealing details of the ambitious project, which will feature a range of luxury hotel brands, he stated that among the 11 hotels, two will be Marriotts and two will be Taj

"Nearly 11 hotels are in the pipeline, including two Marriotts near the airport, two Taj Hotels in Aerocity, and a Lemon Tree Hotel on the National Highway. The Radisson Blu Hotel is also expanding with an additional 100 rooms. Furthermore, the Taj Vivanta at Khanapara will be replaced by a new Taj Hotel, and four more Marriotts are set to be developed,” he said.

The two Marriott hotels, which will be built on 76 bighas of land, are a major part of this project. The initiative is the result of a memorandum signed by Junali Construction Private Limited during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, marking the beginning of construction after extensive discussions with the state government.

Sarma highlighted the strategic locations of these hotels, emphasising their potential to attract both national and international tourists.

"The location of these hotels will be a major draw for tourists. Destination weddings are also quite popular, and I believe these hotels will quickly become well-known," he said.

This announcement is part of a broader push for economic growth through tourism and investment.

Earlier, in a related development, business magnate Mukesh Ambani has pledged to establish an Oberoi Hotel in Guwahati, further strengthening the city’s position as a hub for high-end tourism and business.

The influx of luxury hotels is expected to create numerous employment opportunities and provide a significant boost to Assam’s economy.