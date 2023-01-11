Guwahati to be installed with 2000 CCTV cameras: Ashok Singhal

Guwahati, Jan 11: In a bid to curb crime in Guwahati, the Assam Government is planning to install 2000 CCTV cameras in the city.

The decision was taken during a meeting with Housing and Urban Department at Assam police headquarters. Guwahati Development Minister, Ashok Singhal was present at the meeting along with the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

While speaking to media, Singhal said that the tender for CCTV cameras will be released soon.

He further added that it will be mandatory for establishments with more than five employees to install CCTV cameras.

Attended the Police Review Meeting held under the august chairmanship of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa at the Assam Police HQ today.



The meeting focused on the installation of CCTV cameras in the greater Ghy area to ensure more effective policing & enhanced public safety.@assampolice pic.twitter.com/FcolmS0pWP — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) January 11, 2023



